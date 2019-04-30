ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A second case of flesh-eating bacteria has been contracted in the Tampa Bay area, nearly costing the Ohio man who got it his foot.

Barry Briggs was visiting Tampa Bay in late March when he noticed his foot and ankle swelling. By the time he got back home to Ohio a few days later, he was in the hospital having emergency surgery for a flesh-eating disease known as necrotizing fasciitis.

“The last thing the doctor said was ‘I don’t want to have to take your foot’, that brought everything all together and all of a sudden I realized that I was in a lot of danger,” said Briggs. “At that point, I realized I could lose toes, I could lose my foot, my life was in danger.”

Briggs didn’t have any open cuts or wounds on his feet at the time – but he does remember being bitten by tiny bugs while kayaking in Tampa Bay.

“I did have a few, I don’t know if they were sand fleas or mites, bite my feet while I was kayaking,” he added. “So that might be the entry point.”

According to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, necrotizing fasciitis is caused by certain types of bacteria. It is extremely rare, and symptoms can include extreme pain, swelling, fever and discoloration.

The disease is extremely dangerous and can be deadly if it goes untreated. There is no vaccine, so it’s important to wash any open cuts with soap and running water, keep the wound area clean and watch for any signs of infection. Most importantly, don’t wait to see a doctor if you think you may have it.

“Don’t ignore these things. I was going to wait another 12 hours before I went to see a doctor if it was still swollen. Another 12 hours might have cost me my foot or my life,” added Briggs. “Every day is precious, live every day to the fullest. I went from a swollen ankle to emergency surgery in the span of 72 hours, and you don’t think about that daily. You think you’ve always got tomorrow.”



