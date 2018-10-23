FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that investigator Farrah Turner, who was shot in the line of duty on October 3, has died.

Authorities said Turner was trying to serve a search warrant at a home in Florence when 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins opened fire. Sgt. Terrence Carraway of the Florence Police Department was killed that day.

“Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did,” Sheriff Kenney Boone said. “She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss.”

Five other police officers and sheriff's deputies were also hurt in the shooting.

Funeral arrangements for Turner are pending.

#BREAKING Sad news: Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Farrah Turner has died.



Turner had been in critical condition since October 3rd after she & six other law enforcement officers were shot in an ambush attack while attempting to serve a search warrant to a home. #RIP pic.twitter.com/bkS5pq7vxW — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) October 23, 2018

