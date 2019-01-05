PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County detectives are searching for a missing woman and her three children.

Amanda Fuller-Kagley, 35, and the kids left her sister's Chantilly Lane home Wednesday morning in Port Richey and drove away in a 2004 silver Oldsmobile Alero with a broken back window covered with packing tape, according to law enforcement. The vehicle has North Carolina license plate FBD2774.

Investigators claim Fuller-Kagley made statements about "possibly harming herself and her children." The family has not been seen since.

The children were last known to be wearing the following clothing:

Makayla Dyer (Girl)

  • Age 5
  • Wearing black underwear, a white and gray t-shirt, no shoes and no pants

Kraven Kearns (Boy)

  • Age 9
  • Wearing a striped shirt and no pants

Dexter Kearns (Boy)

  • Age 13
  • Wearing gray basketball shorts, no shirt

Anyone who sees the family is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 800-706-2488 or 911 immediately. 

