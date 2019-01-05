PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County detectives are searching for a missing woman and her three children.

Amanda Fuller-Kagley, 35, and the kids left her sister's Chantilly Lane home Wednesday morning in Port Richey and drove away in a 2004 silver Oldsmobile Alero with a broken back window covered with packing tape, according to law enforcement. The vehicle has North Carolina license plate FBD2774.

Investigators claim Fuller-Kagley made statements about "possibly harming herself and her children." The family has not been seen since.

The children were last known to be wearing the following clothing:

Makayla Dyer (Girl)

Age 5

Wearing black underwear, a white and gray t-shirt, no shoes and no pants

Kraven Kearns (Boy)

Age 9

Wearing a striped shirt and no pants

Dexter Kearns (Boy)

Age 13

Wearing gray basketball shorts, no shirt

Anyone who sees the family is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 800-706-2488 or 911 immediately.

