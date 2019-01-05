PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County detectives are searching for a missing woman and her three children.
Amanda Fuller-Kagley, 35, and the kids left her sister's Chantilly Lane home Wednesday morning in Port Richey and drove away in a 2004 silver Oldsmobile Alero with a broken back window covered with packing tape, according to law enforcement. The vehicle has North Carolina license plate FBD2774.
Investigators claim Fuller-Kagley made statements about "possibly harming herself and her children." The family has not been seen since.
Related: Are you having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is? There's help
The children were last known to be wearing the following clothing:
Makayla Dyer (Girl)
- Age 5
- Wearing black underwear, a white and gray t-shirt, no shoes and no pants
Kraven Kearns (Boy)
- Age 9
- Wearing a striped shirt and no pants
Dexter Kearns (Boy)
- Age 13
- Wearing gray basketball shorts, no shirt
Anyone who sees the family is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 800-706-2488 or 911 immediately.
What other people are reading right now:
- Mom says her daughter was bitten 25 times at her daycare
- Meet the 10-year-old who is not a boy or a girl: 'I am who I am'
- Florida lawmakers pass bill to create 3 new toll highways
- Teen nicknamed 'White Lightning' runs 100m dash in 9.98 seconds
- 2 diagnosed with HIV after getting 'vampire facials' at a spa
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.