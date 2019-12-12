SHELBY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina say barrels of raw pork shoulder were riding fat in a tractor trailer they pulled over.
How fat? About $3 million was recovered after a K-9 alerted to something in the meat.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made after a traffic stop of a where the truck driver was failing to maintain his lane on Interstate 85.
Deputies believe the cash was drug money from sales throughout the region, bound for Mexico. The sheriff's office called in the Department of Justice to assist in their investigation.
The sheriff's office is not saying what it did with all the pork.
