ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three pedestrians were hit and killed in St. Francois County after a series of crashes Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 5:40 p.m., a Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound on US 67 in the left lane, near where a Chevrolet Malibu had previously crashed. A person from the Malibu got out and two pedestrians stopped to help.

The Jeep Liberty lost control on the Big River Bridge and slid off the left side of US 67. The front of it hit the Malibu. The Jeep Liberty hit the cable barrier, overturned and hit the three people that were outside of the Malibu.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Liberty suffered minor injuries.

The three people killed have been identified as Joseph Reddick II, 43, Heather Rusan, 39 and Paden Sorbello 23, all of Bonne Terre.

