Saturday, doctors told George Perez they didn't expect his son, Kingston, to survive his injuries. But now, the boy is making incredible strides in his recovery.

HOPE, Ind. — UPDATE: On June 14, Kingston Perez's father, George, told 13News his 3-year-old son was almost off of sedation and would be off of the ventilator Thursday. Kingston had already breathed on his own for two hours during a test.

"Really considering what they told us that first weekend, he has become a true miracle," George said.

George said there is still a long road to recovery ahead, and it involves a lot of rehab.

George Perez said he had five kids inside his house on Elm Street in Hope, Indiana, when he heard a knock on the door around 11:30 p.m. on June 1.

"I opened the door and, immediately, I get shot at," Perez said.

He knew it was his brother, Robbie Perez, that pulled the trigger, firing through his front door.

George took two gunshots to the shoulder. His concern was for his 3-year-old son, Kingston, who was shot in the head.

While the two were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals, police were searching for Robbie. He was stopped by officers Friday morning, then police said Robbie turned the gun on himself.

"I don't see my brother shooting himself over my injuries or my death," Robbie said. "I do see him shooting himself over the fact that he hit his nephew on accident."

George said Robbie remains at Eskenazi Hospital in a medical coma. On Wednesday, Robbie was charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

George said he has had a rocky relationship with his brother since a dispute 17 years ago, but never thought Robbie would bring violence to his front door.

"No, not at my home, let's just put it that way," George said. "Do I think my brother is capable of something like this? Absolutely."

George said he saw his brother, a convicted felon, a month ago when he told George police nearly arrested him in the spring for shooting guns at his home.

"He should’ve never had guns, and they knew that he did and didn’t do nothing about it, and that’s what’s mind-blowing to me," George said. "If they would’ve done something that day when they were called to his house, when he admitted to having them, maybe this would’ve never happened."

At Riley Hospital for Children, George and his family are hoping for a miraculous recovery. Saturday, doctors told George they didn't expect his son to survive his injuries. Now Wednesday, George said his son is still in critical condition but making incredible strides in his recovery.

"Today is going to be the first day that we actually wake him up out of a coma," George said.