EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Four people died when a small civilian plane crashed Thursday morning in a remote part of Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County.

It happened around 10:35 a.m. in a densely wooded section of the Eglin Reservation.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Beechcraft B60 had been flying from Ohio's Toledo Express Airport to Destin Executive Airport, which is located near the military installation -- on the other side of Choctawhatchee Bay.

The FAA is investigating what caused the crash.

