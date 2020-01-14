GERMANTOWN, Md. — On the afternoon of Dec. 20, 2019, a four-year-old boy was found walking alone and crying on Thunderhead Way in Germantown. Someone spotted the boy and called police, concerned for his safety.

When police got there and talked to the little boy, he was able to say his name and show officers where his house was on Thunderhead Way. But no one was at the boy's home. Officers tried to find a parent or guardian of the child.

During this search, the boy made statements to police that made officers believe his mom was experiencing a medical emergency and needed help.

Officers were able to find the boy's mom in a nearby school parking lot. She was unconscious.

Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the school and took the mother to a local hospital where she was treated. She's OK, and the four-year-old is being honored with the Commander's Certificate of Appreciation.

He's being recognized for his efforts of help officers find his mom when she needed medical attention.

Fifth District Commander Mark Plazinski and Fifth District Lieutenant Jae Hwang presented the Germantown boy with this award on Jan. 14.

