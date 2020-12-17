6 men indicted on charges to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer

In addition to the six, eight others have been charged in state court with providing material support for terrorist acts.

A federal grand jury has indicted six men on a charge of conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta each face up to life in prison if convicted.

The six were previously charged by complaint, but under the United States Constitution, the government must present such a felony case to a grand jury and obtain an indictment to proceed with the prosecution.

Investigators say the six were involved in a plot to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, before the Nov. 3 election.

In addition to the six, eight others have been charged in state court with providing material support for terrorist acts.

