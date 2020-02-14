LOS ANGELES — Thousands of people in Los Angeles now have a clean slate when it comes to having a criminal record.

L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Thursday the dismissal of 66,000 marijuana convictions.

The move comes years after California voters legalized pot.

"The goal we're trying to do is not to encourage people to go back into illegal activity because we're thinking if we haven't heard from you, if we haven't seen you in a while, if you haven't been in our system and all you have is a marijuana conviction on your record, we believe you're probably out there trying to lead a law-abiding life. And a felony conviction on your record can keep you from getting certain jobs that you're qualified for, that you would be good for," Lacey said.

Lacey's announcement came hours before her challengers in the March 3 race for district attorney were scheduled to face off in a debate.

