Seven law enforcement officers have been shot in South Carolina and at least one of them has died, according to CBS affiliate WBTW.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office now says three Florence County deputies and four Florence city police officers were wounded.

The shooting happened in the area of Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence, S.C.

Florence County Emergency Management initially described the situation as "an active shooter incident." Officials later said the active shooter situation was over and the suspect was in custody.

The suspect surrendered after speaking with a negotiator, Kirby said. That suspect has been taken to a local hospital.

Special agents from the ATF have arrived at the scene.

People are being urged to stay away.

