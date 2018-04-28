A motorcycle crash has closed 70th Street in Pinellas Park, police said Saturday.

A pickup truck apparently ran into the motorcycle in the 5700 block of 70th Street. The motorcycle was dragged for several feet, seriously injuring an adult female passenger on the motorcycle. She has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

