A detailed report has been released revealing what happened moments after a lion attacked and killed a 22-year-old worker at the Conservators Center.

The report, released by the Caswell County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, details the timeline of events from a responding deputy's perspective.

In the report, a Sgt. Griggs writes he arrived they were dispatched to the Conservators Center after the attack happened. When they arrived on scene they went to the enclosure. He says several Center staff members were working to get the lion into a separate enclosure away from the victim.

Sgt. Griggs says he asked who was in charge and was referred to a Douglas Evans with the center. He said Evans told him a tranquilizer gun was on the way to try and subdue the lion. At that point, the victim was not moving and it wasn't clear what her status was.

After the tranquilizer gun arrived, Evans started to load it with a tranquilizer dart into the gun. The dart broke off and couldn't be removed. At that point Evans said he was going to his house to get another tranquilizer gun and medication to put the lion to sleep. He came back to the enclosure with a blow gun and loaded it with a dart. According to the report, Evans fired two tranquilizer darts at the lion but they did not put the lion to sleep.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

If a third dart did not work, the deputies on scene were advised to use "lethal force to neutralize the situation."

After the third dart failed to put the lion to sleep, fire officials tried one more time to lure the lion into a different enclosure using fire hoses.

Report: 8 Bullets, 3 Tranquilizer Darts Used to Take Down Lion After It Killed Worker A detailed report has been released revealing what happened moments after a lion attacked and killed a 22-year-old worker at the Conservators Center. According to the report, when the tranquilizer gun arrived at the scene, Evans tried to load it with a dart but the dart broke off inside.

RELATED: 'We've Had a Lion Attack': The 911 Call Made After a Lion Killed a Conservators Center Worker Released

When that did not work, deputies started shooting at the lion. It ultimately took 8 shots to take the lion down, the final shot hitting the lion in the heart.

The 22-year-old intern who died in the attack was identified as Alexandra Black.

The Conservators Center is still closed as of Wednesday amid the investigation.

RELATED: 'We've Had a Lion Attack': The 911 Call Made After a Lion Killed a Conservators Center Worker Released