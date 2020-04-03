TAMPA, Fla. — Paying it forward: when getting leads to giving.

An 8-year-old boy in Tampa is helping teach all of us that lesson. It all started when he was given $100 in cash for Christmas.

"Good morning everyone. Good morning. My name is Landric and today I'm going to be reading Trombone Shorty."

Sometimes the biggest lessons come in the smallest packages.

"When my great grandmother gave me $100 for Christmas and she asked me what I was going to do with it and I said I was going to start a charity."

That's exactly what 8-year-old Landric Keys did. He bought a bunch of books to read to preschoolers to share his love of reading.

"It's fun for me because my imagination can just run wild from all the words."

Landric's dad, LaShante is so proud.

"I think it's great. I think because not many times you see a young, African American male his age being portrayed as a reader and so to see him actually reading and to see him actually inspiring other students who look like him or students who don't look like him, knowing that there are young boys out there who do read."

That $100 dream is now much bigger thanks to a $5,000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Grant.

"We used all that money to buy the books and bags to give to all the kids," said Landric.

His mother, Zenita says Landric has always been a giving child.

"So when he gives to others and you see other kids excited and he gets excited, it just warms our hearts. It really does. It makes you really proud."

Click here to read more about Landric's Read and Share program and find out how you can help.

