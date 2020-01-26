JONESBORO, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 81-year-old man, who they said suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Charles H. McGruder was reported missing just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. Clayton County Police Sgt. Julia Isaac said he was last seen earlier on Saturday when he left his Jonesboro home in the 8000 block of Autumn Forest Drive, to get his phone fixed.

Family members told officers they think McGruder was going to Alabama to see his deceased sister, Isaac said.

McGruder is described as a black male with gray hair. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

When he was last seen, McGruder was wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants with blue stripes and white sneakers.

Charles McGruder, 81, was reported missing from his home in Jonesboro, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Clayton County Police Department

According to Sgt. Isaac, McGruder was last seen driving a beige 2003 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles H. McGruder, is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

RELATED HEADLINES |

Police: Child unfamiliar with Atlanta now missing after argument

Distinct hat description may help police find missing woman in Clayton County

Mattie's Call | 20-year-old Atlanta man missing