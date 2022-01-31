86-year-old Bengals fan hopes to go to Super Bowl 'before I die'

Jim Lipscomb’s family has started an online fundraiser that has already generated thousands of dollars.

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jim Lipscomb wears his heart on his sleeve. His family has always known it to be true.

Now the whole world knows it, too.

A Cincinnati Bengals fan since day one back on August 2, 1968, Lipscomb was a long-time season ticket holder. In 1982, when the Bengals were in and lost the Super Bowl, Lipscomb was at that game in Detroit.

He’s met Paul and Mike Brown and even personally gave Mike a game program from that very first gridiron matchup in ’68 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I would write Mike Brown and Paul Brown letters telling them who to draft,” he said.

“Did they listen,” 10TV Reporter Bryant Somerville asked.

“Yeah,” Lipscomb said laughing.

When the Bengals laid claim to the AFC Championship, Sunday, Lipscomb laid claim to a lofty goal.

“I’m a Bengals fan,” he said. “I’m 86 years old and I want to go and see them play in the Super Bowl before I die.”

“We just knew that we had to get grandpa to the Super Bowl,” Lipscomb’s granddaughter, Elizabeth Eschenbrenner said.

Eschenbrenner, knowing Super Bowl tickets are currently going for thousands of dollars apiece, took the cell phone video of her grandfather celebrating Sunday’s win and posted it to social media. The video shows him sitting in his living room chair, covered up with a blanket and breaking down in tears following the Bengals' win.

The video has been seen more than 65,000 times on Facebook and has gained more than 1.4 million views on TikTok.

Eschenbrenner also started a GoFundMe to help get her grandfather to the game.

“Right now, in a time of Covid and just yuckiness in America, it’s nice to have this heartwarming video where people are just genuinely excited about something,” she said.