TAMPA, Fla — Did you have a concert postponed or canceled due to COVID-19? Yeah, us too. If you're feeling down about missing out, here's something to check out.
Tampa Bay rock station 97X (97.1 FM) is celebrating it’s 20th year of the Next Big Thing festival and wants to commemorate it in a cool way; by showing 2 weeks of unused performance footage from earlier years.
So for those missing live music, you can relive some of your favorite rock acts by watching performances from your younger days.
The acts go all the way back to the first year of the festival in 2001 up to 2019. Artists include Panic! At the Disco, Thirty Seconds to Mars, My Chemical Romance, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Rush, and more.
The stream will run April 18 and 25 on multiple platforms.
You can view the full lineup here. And be sure to move your valuables if you want to start a mosh pit in your living room.
