GREENVILLE, S.C. — "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again." A saying that this South Carolina man probably should have ignored.

Tyran Kiyonn Woodruff, 40, is accused of trying to leave the downtown Greenville Publix with a backpack of stolen goods on May 17. Those items included condoms, beauty products and vitamins.

However, the backpack was left behind when he pushed the store's manager and ran off. He also left his jacket, which had his ID inside.

Then, two days later, Woodruff returned to the scene of the crime and allegedly attempted another robbery. He was once again confronted by employees, who recognized the alleged burglar.

When police arrived on scene, they found the man passed out on the sidewalk. He was checked out at a local hospital, then booked into the Greenville County Detention Center for a strong arm robbery charge.