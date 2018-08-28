Burmese pythons invaded South Florida nearly 40 years ago, devouring local animals and slithering through the Everglades.

But a new study suggests at least some of those Burmese pythons are partly Indian pythons, indicating a giant snake hybrid that could spread farther than either species alone.

For the study, published this month in the journal Ecology and Evolution, wildlife researchers at the U.S. Geological Survey examined the tail tissue from about 400 Burmese pythons across South Florida. At least 13 of those snakes showed genetic signs of Indian pythons, according to a USGS statement.

Interbreeding may have resulted in what is known genetically as "hybrid vigor," offspring with the best traits of both species. Breeding between Burmese pythons, which prefer wetlands, and Indian pythons, which favor higher ground, could result in snakes able to spread beyond the marshy terrain of South Florida, lead author Margaret Hunter said.

“Hybrid vigor can potentially lead to a better ability to adapt to environmental stressors and changes," Hunter, a research geneticist with the USGS, said in the statement. "In an invasive population like the Burmese pythons in South Florida, this could result in a broader or more rapid distribution.”

The study's authors believe any interbreeding probably occurred before pythons became fixtures in South Florida in the 1980s.

Since their arrival, pythons have sparked steep declines in small-mammal populations across South Florida. Knowing more about the snakes' genetics can help researchers "better understand these invasive predators’ capacity to adapt to new environments,”said Kristen Hart, a research ecologist on the study.

