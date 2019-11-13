TAMPA, Fla. — Are you looking for a fun, family project that can help teach your children how to 'give back' this holiday season? Operation Christmas Child is the perfect way to get into that spirit, without spending a ton of money or time.

Michael Valdez, 6, is part of a group of homeschooled kids, getting a lesson in giving. "I want to put a ball, toothbrush and also some pencils."

Landon Hylton, 11, loves doing this. "We're packing shoe boxes for kids that don't have any toys because we want to help them."

The shoe box gifts are part of Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. The goal this year is to send a box to 11 million children all over the world who rarely get gifts. Anna Debrae chooses her gifts carefully. "My favorite thing is I have to sleep with a stuffed animal every night, so I think stuffed animals are the best thing you can put in there."

All you need is a box to decorate, then just fill it up. Let your kids help pick out the items to put in the box. You can even put in personal notes or pictures for the child who receives the box. Jon Brigner is a volunteer with Operation Christmas Child. "They put in school supplies, they put in clothing items, they put in hygiene items, anything that a child would need around the world."

Abi Lynch says they love to work on this project as a family. "We love doing this just because it's a great way to model for our kids' generosity, kindness and also kind of raising their awareness of how blessed we are and how we can help children in other countries that aren't quite so blessed."

You can also track the box to find out where it goes and how it helps a child. "I just generally do it because I want them to be happy. I don't do it because I want to be happy I do it for them.. you know."

Click here to find out where you can drop off your shoe box all next week across the Tampa Bay Area.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter