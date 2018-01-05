PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A long-running legal battle between Citizens Property Insurance and Cloverplace Condos was settled after Rep. Chris Sprowls (R - Palm Harbor) invited company executive director Barry Gilway to see the damage for himself.

Citizens was hit with a $12.7 million verdict in March over the condo association's sinkhole claims.

The association sued Citizens in 2011 after it refused to pay claims on 83 of the homes, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The company said at the time of the verdict that they would appeal, but that quickly changed after Gilway saw the damage, according to the Times.

“We are pleased that a settlement has been reached,” Gilway said in a statement. “Citizens’ objective has always been to assure that necessary remediation takes place and that a contract for repairs has been executed. This settlement assures that funds are paid specifically to complete verified repairs.”

Citizens will pay claims for repairs on sinkhole damage up to policy limits for 109 residents at the complex.

Gilway concluded the statement by thanking Sprowls for his "help in bringing the parties to the table."

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP