BRANDON, Fla. — One person died after a car crashed into an abandoned car wash Wednesday morning in Brandon, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, which happened near Lumsden and Durant Roads. Deputies say traffic was congested in the area because of the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

