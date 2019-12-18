BRANDON, Fla. — One person died after a car crashed into an abandoned car wash Wednesday morning in Brandon, deputies said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, which happened near Lumsden and Durant Roads. Deputies say traffic was congested in the area because of the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Still missing: Amber Alert search for 2 Florida children continues
- Teacher's moldy bread experiment shows importance of washing your hands
- Arrest made in 21-year-old sexual battery cold cases out of Pinellas, Sarasota counties
- Visa says hackers breached gas pumps with malware to steal your credit card info
- Police searching for missing mom and her 2-week-old baby girl
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter