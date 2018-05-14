ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hillsborough deputies are searching for David Smith, a registered sex offender who has an outstanding arrest warrant for not updating his home address within 48 hours of moving.

Anyone with information regarding Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS or click here to report anonymously.

