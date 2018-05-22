PANAMA CITY, Fla. - An active shooter has been reported in the area of the 2300 block of Beck Avenue, according to WECP-TV.

More than 50 shots were heard in the area, WECP said.

No injuries were immediately confirmed.

Two schools were placed on lockdown due to the incident, WECP said.

The male suspect is the same person wanted for questioning in a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, WECP said.

