ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A computer video game allowing players to recreate a school shooting branded as a “SWAT simulator” is sparking backlash across the country.

Thousands have signed a Change.org petition to stop the June 6 release of “Active Shooter,” developed by Revived Games and published by Acid.

While originally created to be played as a SWAT team member during a school shooting, the option was added to play as a shooter.

Parkland school shooting victims and survivors are leading the charge against the game.

“My daughter died in an actual school shooting three months ago along with 16 others," said Fred Guttenberg to WFOR-TV. "We just had 10 die in Texas. This is unacceptable.”.

I have seen and heard many horrific things over the past few months since my daughter was the victim of a school shooting and is now dead in real life. This game may be one of the worst. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 27, 2018

Austin Foote, who survived the Parkland shooting, is also calling for the game to be canceled.

“When you make a game about something in real life that could actually happen to us, that has happened to me, it’s offensive," he said. "Why would you make a game about a school shooting? That’s so messed up."

A gamer's perspective

Ryan Geddes, who is the Halo world champion, says killing someone in a video game is more thought of as defeating an opponent, but that idea does have its limits.

“Personally, it’s a little poor taste,” he said of the school shooting game. “I don’t think the game will do well, but I think it will do better than what it normally would because of all the publicity.”

Geddes also believes the game won't incite violence.

“It’s not realistic at all," he said. "If you look at the art style and the movement you can tell it’s a video game. You can separate the video game from reality.”

Child psychologist Amanda Gilliam agrees, but such a game can impact young players in other ways.

"While the research isn't there supporting it being directly connected to school violence there is evidence showing that it does affect our view of the world," she said.

A disclaimer

One section of the game’s disclaimer says "we believe violence and inappropriate behavior belongs in video games and not in the real world and insists that in no event should anyone attempt to recreate or mimic any of the actions, events or situations occurring in this game.”

The game will be sold for $5 to $10 and will not be made for a console system.

