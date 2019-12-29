This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated.

Two people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning at a White Settlement church.

Fort Worth police received reports of gunshots just before 10 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ at 1900 south Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, which is near Fort Worth.

MedStar officials confirmed at least two people were killed and one person was transported in critical condition.

Fort Worth police said in a news conference that the shooter was among the wounded at the church.

A live stream of the worship service shows a person wearing a large coat stand up and then pull out what appears to be a rifle or a shotgun. The shooter appears to fire twice before another person appears to shoot back.

Many people in the congregation ducked under church pews while others rushed toward the shooter, holding up handguns, the video shows.

A church leader starts telling people to quiet down and be seated.

"Everything is under control. Our security team did everything they needed to do," the person said.

He urged everyone to stay calm and file out of the sanctuary. He said one church member was harmed.

"We had a gentleman that came in armed to do harm," the church leader says.

In the chaos after the shooting, church members can be heard screaming and crying.

One person yells, "I love you."

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families that were affected by this incident," said Fort Worth police spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Sunday morning that his office will assist if needed.