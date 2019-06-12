A Knoxville cat has gone from being stuck atop a tree to being a gift under the tree.

The black cat had drawn concern from neighbors in West Knoxville after he got stuck up in a tree for nearly a week. Thankfully, a couple of tree service companies -- Mencer's Tree Service and Baumann Tree Service -- volunteered to help. Miles Mencer was out early Tuesday morning and was able to get him down.

Miles Mencer

Now a couple days later, the cat has found a fitting and loving home with Matt and Ashlyn Baumann, owners of Baumann Tree Service.

He also has a name: Phantom.

"We were thrilled to be able to adopt him and give him a happy home. Plus...this guy obviously loves the trees," Baumann Tree Service posted to Facebook Thursday.

Ashlyn said they are loving the cuddles with their new family member.

Ashlyn Baumann