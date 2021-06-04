Air conditioner shortage could have you feeling the heat this summer

It may be a good idea to schedule that routine tune-up before it gets too hot.

TAMPA, Fla. — As temperatures heat up this summer around Tampa Bay, you may want to get your air conditioner checked.

Local A/C company, Total Indoor Environmental Solutions (TIES360), says the HVAC industry is facing a nationwide shortage.

HVAC units and appliances were in short supply when the COVID-19 pandemic forced plants to shut down, and manufacturers are still playing catch up, according to the company.

“Many steel price indexes are also at record levels, and those are important components for HVAC units," TIES360 President Kay Lenard said.

She added that aluminum and plastic prices have also spiked along with transportation costs.

Material shortages aren't the only issues the industry is facing, KOAA reports. Many companies are also facing a lack of A/C technicians, like so many other industries that are struggling to hire workers.

So what should homeowners do?

Lenard says double-check that your A/C unit is running properly.

“The most important thing is to turn it on this weekend, let it run for the day. Please go out and listen to it. Is it purring along like it’s supposed to, or is it making any noise?” Lenard said.

It's a good idea to handle the small problems before they become big ones, she adds, so that you're not left for "days, weeks, or months without an air conditioner.”

And if you need a routine tune-up, KOAA says you should schedule it sooner rather than later as parts are taking longer to come in.