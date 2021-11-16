The flight was believed to be the first time in the US a fixed-wing plane was used to fight a wildfire at night using night-vision goggles.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A pilot fighting the Kruger Rock Fire was killed when a single-engine air tanker crashed Tuesday night, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said.

The sheriff's office said the crash was first reported around 6:37 p.m. Crews were immediately deployed to search the area.

Around 9:49 p.m., crews found the plane crash site near the south end of Hermit Park, which is off Highway 36 south of Estes Park.

The sheriff's office said the pilot and only occupant of the plane did not survive.

The flight was believed to be the first time in the U.S. that a fixed-winged aircraft was being used to fight a fire at night using night vision goggles.

9NEWS was at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon with the pilot and ground crew before the plane took off. We are not going to use the name or any images of the pilot until we find out more information about what happened.

The pilot told 9NEWS he was excited to "make history" with the flight Tuesday evening.

"Pretty cool thing to be a part of, I think," he told 9NEWS before taking off from the airport. "This is the culmination of about five years of pretty hard work."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading an investigation into the crash.

The Kruger Rock Fire was first reported around 7 a.m. As of Tuesday evening, it has burned about 133 acres and is 15% contained.

LCSO spokesperson David Moore said it appears the fire started when high winds knocked over a tree, which fell onto a power line.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for several neighborhoods in the fire area.

