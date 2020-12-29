Alaska Airlines will no longer allow emotional support animals on flights in 2021

The Department of Transportation updated its policy after airline industries reported support animal misbehavior that caused injuries, damage and health hazards.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses new procedures and technology being utilized by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Boise Airport.

Alaska Airlines announced Tuesday that emotional support animals will no longer be allowed on flights beginning Jan. 11, 2021. An exception will only be made for "service dogs, which are specially trained to perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability," according to the airline.

The decision was made after the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) updated its policy to no longer require airlines to provide emotional support animals with the same accommodations as trained service dogs.

DOT policy was updated after feedback from airlines reported numerous incidents of emotional support animal misbehavior causing injury, damage to aircraft cabins and health hazards.

"This regulatory change is welcome news, as it will help us reduce disturbances onboard while continuing to accommodate our guests traveling with qualified service animals," said Ray Prentice, director of customer advocacy at Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines will now accept two service dogs maximum per in-cabin guest, including psychiatric service dogs. Those flying with service dogs will be required to fill out a DOT form confirming their animal is a legitimate service dog, is trained and vaccinated and will behave properly during the flight.

The form will be available on the Alaska Airlines website beginning Jan. 11, 2021.

Travelers must complete the form at least 48 hours in advance via email. If a flight reservation is made less than 48 hours prior to takeoff, guests will be asked to submit the form in person to the Customer Service Agent at the airport upon arrival.

Flights booked prior to Jan. 11, 2021 will be able to travel under the previous emotional support animal policy until Feb. 28, 2021. After that day, no emotional support animals will be permitted to travel.

Watch more 'Local News'