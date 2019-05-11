ATLANTA — The family of a missing 21-year-old is leaning on their faith in spite of their heartbreak, as the search for the Clark Atlanta University student approaches a week.

"I just want you to come home and be safe," pleaded Alexandria Crawford. "Please prevent any evil that comes her way."

Her sister, Alexis, is a senior currently at the HBCU. The 21-year-old hasn't been seen since Wednesday, Oct. 30.

According to family, no one has heard from the Alexis since that date, and she's never been reported missing before - leaving them to fear the worst.

"This is a very difficult moment," said Rev. Markel Hutchins, an activist in the community who spoke on behalf of family.

Crawford's family - brothers, sisters, aunts and her father - gathered at Atlanta Police headquarters, Monday, appealing to the public's heart to help find Alexis. They described her as a fun-loving young woman who cared for her family very much - and they care for her just as deeply.

"Alexis is somebody that this family loves and cares for very much and they are praying for her return," he said. "We are here to ask the people of Atlanta to come forward with help."

Family said Crawford - originally from Athens and a graduate of Clarke Central High School - was living off campus while attending the school on Atlanta's west side, and had "recently experienced some things that no young woman should never have to experience," Hutchins said.

On Monday, police released details of the days before she went missing, under what Hutchins described as a "difficult set of circumstances," though family did not elaborate.

According to the missing person's report filed with Atlanta Police, Alexis asked her roommate, who 11Alive is not naming, to take her to a liquor store on the night of the 30th. She said she took her to the store at around 11:30 p.m. and returned home. She said she last saw Alexis at around 12:30 a.m. before the roommate went to her bedroom for the night.

The roommate told police that Alexis was not in the residence the following morning when she left for class. She said the front door was locked and Alexis wasn't in the living room or bedroom. Alexis' phone, identification card and debit card are missing from the residence, police said.

Family met with the Atlanta Police and Clark Atlanta University Police departments, who have both promised to do everything in their power to bring Alexis home safe. And her father, Bobby Wright, promised he would not leave until his "baby" is found.

"I love you baby. Just come home," he pleaded, his voice cracking with emotion. "I love you. Just come home."

Hutchins pleaded with the public, asking for anyone, especially students, with information - no matter how small or seemingly insignificant - to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.

"If you've heard anything that's gossip or you believe is rumor ... please come forward," he said, a petition echoed by Atlanta Police.

"We can't stress that enough - everything is important at this time because we need to bring Ms. Crawford home to her family ... that is our priority at this time," said Capt. Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

In the meantime, Hutchins implored the city to continue to pray for Alexis and her family.

As for Alexis' sister Alexandria, she had a message for the young woman, who she called a role model and her strength: "We are here for you ... God is walking with you," she said. "I love you Alexis. I miss you."

