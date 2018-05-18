ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital is under federal investigation after the facility was cited by the Agency for Health Care Administration for not reporting cases of surgical needles being left in two patients since 2016, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

All Children’s failed to report an adverse incident to the agency within 15 calendar days, according to a report by the agency.

Documents also reveal the facility broke Florida law by failing to tell a patient representative about one of the incidents.

All Children's released the following statement:

"Above everything else, our entire organization, especially our heart team, is pleased to see that the child in the Tampa Bay Times’ story is thriving," the facility said in a statement. "Because of HIPAA, we cannot discuss this specific case but know that it is very stressful to have a child with a medically challenging heart condition that requires the multiple complicated surgeries. CMS has not notified us of any pending investigation. We were made aware of this possibility through the Tampa Bay Times reporting. As is our practice, we will cooperate fully with any and all regulatory agencies in the interest of our patients and their families, who are always our number one priority."

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service will direct the state survey agency to conduct a review of the hospital’s heart surgery program.

CMS has the power to shut hospitals out of the Medicaid program, which so many patients rely on.

"CMS is working closely with the state survey agency (AHCA) to ensure the hospital is adhering to quality of service standards and outcomes to protect the health and safety of the facility’s patients," the agency said.

The company says the adverse incidents reported to them by AHCA will fall under the Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement review, a routine procedure ensuring that care is maintained at acceptable levels to prevents adverse events.

The QAPI will identify how the hospital is performing, including where and why the facility performance is at risk or has failed to meet standards

AHCA provided the following numbers regarding incidents when foreign objects were removed from patients at Florida Hospitals:

2018 - 34

2016 – 103

2015 – 104

2014 – 100

