ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities say 13 people have been evacuated after a possible sinkhole opened outside a condominium complex in central Florida.

An advisory from Alert Seminole County says 16 units at Royal Arms Condominiums are affected by the sinkhole that opened on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the sinkhole appears to be between 20-feet and 30-feet deep, and growing.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. Altamonte Springs police and Seminole County Fire and Rescue were also on the scene.

