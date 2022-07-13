Yvonne Campbell, who owns My Just Desserts, died of her injuries after a shuttle bus she was on crashed.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALTON, Ill. — A Metro East business owner died of her injuries following a serious crash that happened Saturday.

Yvonne Campbell, the owner My Just Desserts, was on vacation in Jamaica when the tour bus she was on crashed. Campbell was critically injured.

A Facebook post from My Just Desserts shared the news of her death Wednesday morning.

"Anyone that knew her, loved her and knew how much of a bright light she brought to every room she entered," the post read in part. "No one will ever bake a pie, cobbler, or cake as good as her."

Campbell's twin sister, her daughter and niece were injured but later released from the hospital. Two of Campbell's daughters' friends were injured and remained hospitalized in Jamaica.

Campbell was scheduled to be transported from Jamaica to St. Louis for care Wednesday.

Yvonne's relatives and business family were raising money for her treatment and transportation to the United States. The fundraiser was about $30,000 shy of its $100,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.

It is with great sadness that we, of my just desserts have to share with you all about the passing of our owner Yvonne.... Posted by My Just Desserts Alton, LLC on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Thousands of people shared posts expressing shock and condolences for the family on social media.

Campbell was been honored as YWCA Woman of Distinction and her business is part of the Illinois Office of Tourism's Illinois Made Program.

She was also on the board of Alton's Main Street, which helps small businesses in the community.

"She's such a giving person, she gives back to the community. Training young people on cooking and things like that. Always wiling to volunteer her time and talent," Alton Mayor David Goins told 5 On Your Side on Monday.