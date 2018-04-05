TUCSON, Ariz. - A 5-year-old and a 7-month-old child were abducted from Tucson after their father threatened a Department of Child Services worker with a stun gun and duct-taped her during a supervised visit.

Police said the children's father, Luis Alberto G. Herrera-Ramirez, assaulted the DCS aid and tied her to a tree, then he and the mother took off with their two young children. The DCS aid was tied to the tree for 30 minutes to an hour until a passerby stopped to help.

The 7-month-old, Kahmila Ramirez, was last seen wearing a white onesie with yellow ruffles. Luis Ramirez Jr., 5, was last seen wearing a gray and white polo shirt and khaki pants.

The suspects have been identified as Andrea Vanessa Ramirez and Luis Alberto G. Herrera-Ramirez.

The vehicle they are driving is described as a green 1996 Toyota Camry with Arizona license plate BKH8427.

The suspects in an Amber Alert out of Tucson, 30-year-old Luis Ramirez and 28-year-old Andrea Ramirez. (Photo: Tucson Police Department)

Andrea Vanessa Ramirez is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic woman with black hair, brown eyes and wearing a white shirt with denim jeans. Police said she is about 5-foot-1 and 195 pounds. She was last seen with her hair in a bun.

Luis Alberto G. Herrera-Ramirez is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes and a mustache and beard, wearing a white striped polo shirt and blue jeans. He is about 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds.

The suspects are considered dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend them. Call 911 with any information.

