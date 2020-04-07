Amber Alert issued for toddler in Georgia, could be headed to Alabama

Police are asking for help finding the child.

ROSWELL, Ga. — An Amber alert was issued for a 3-year-old in Georgia.

Police say Ameer Williams was taken from his mother by 48-year-old Kenya McQueen at gunpoint late Friday night. McQueen was last seen driving a newer model white sedan with tinted windows. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The pair could be headed towards I-20 west.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said McQueen abducted Williams at around 8:00 p.m. on July 3. They were last seen on I-20 near I-285 and heading in the direction of Montgomery, Alabama.

The site describes Williams as wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black and blue Nike shoes. He's described as a Black boy, 3'11" tall, weighing 30 lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Roswell Police, McQueen is little Ameer's non-custodial father and he took the boy at gunpoint. Police said McQueen is to be considered armed and dangerous.

McQueen is described as a Black man standing 5'6" tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on the front, black shorts, and white and black Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160.

Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

"AMBER Alerts are emergency messages issued when a law enforcement agency determines that a child has been abducted and is in imminent danger," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

