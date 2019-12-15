JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children reported missing in the Jacksonville area.

Braxton Williams, 6, and Bri'ya Williams, 5, last were seen in the area of 10000 W. Beaver Street on Jacksonville's west side, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It's believed Braxton Williams last was seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. Bri'ya Williams was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front, with black leggings, the FDLE says.

Anyone with information about the children's whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

