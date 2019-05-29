The Amber Alert has been cancelled. No further details are available at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old Heydi Chavarria from Baltimore.
According to a release, she is believed to be traveling with a 23-year-old Hispanic male, Oscar Jonatan Cruz.
Chavarria was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue pants and white shoes.
Police described Cruz as 5'6" and 184 pounds. They did not offer a clothing description for him.
They were last seen in Baltimore in a Silver Honda Accord, Maryland license plates 8DM8821. Police said if you see them, do not approach them, but call #77 or 911.
This story will be updated as more info becomes available.
