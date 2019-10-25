WASHINGTON — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who authorities believe was taken from her home on Oct.21.

Authorities believe Isabel Hicks Shae was abducted by Bruce William Lynch Jr., 33-year-old white male, from her in Bumpass, VA. Lynch is believed to be armed with a 9MM and had recent suicidal ideations, and is believed to be traveling in a blue/silver 2003 Toyota Matrix with VA tag VEM9071.

Lynch may have switched tags to VA, UXW3614 or 249-9UT, and authorities believe he may be traveling out of state or to an area where they could camp.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are encouraged to contact Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 804-261-1044.

