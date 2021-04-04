Djahziah Matthews' mother said his father had previously made comments that lead police to believe the child may be in danger.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing child who was allegedly taken by his father.

The department released a statement early Sunday morning stating that detectives responded to the 2000 block of Brighton Trail around 8:45 p.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance.

While on the scene, officers spoke to the complainant who advised that she went to the location to pick up her son, 8-year-old Djahziah Matthews, from his father, Dwayne Flemings.

"The child's mother advised the father refused to return the juvenile and sped away with the juvenile in his car at a high rate of speed," the police statement said.

She also told police that Flemings had made recent comments suggesting he would kill the child and himself before he would return the child to his mother.

Matthews was last seen in his father's 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse which has a Georgia license plate reading BLU4315. He is described as having black hair and borwn eyes and is about 4 feet 7 inches tall and 100 pounds. Police are not aware what clothing he was wearing at the time.

MissingKids.org further reports that Matthews and Flemings were last seen at 2042 Mt. Zion Road in Morrow, Georgia.