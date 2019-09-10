ORLANDO, Fla. — An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a 2-year-old boy from Orlando.

Jenzell Cintron Perez weighs about 45 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in the 1000 block of South Conway Road in Orlando wearing just a diaper.

The child may be in the company of Sugey Perez Diaz, a white female, 33 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

They may also be in the company of a male, wearing dark clothing. If located, DO NOT APPROACH.

Contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please call 321- 235-5300 or 911.

