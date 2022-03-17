x
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia girl

Authorities believe she was taken by 33-year-old Erjahn McClean.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl in Georgia. The City of South Fulton Police made a Facebook post early Thursday morning saying Cali McClean was reported missing on March 16. The information is also listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.

The child, who has dark hair and brown eyes, was last seen in a pink two-piece night set. Authorities believe she was taken by 33-year-old Erjahn McClean.

Credit: City of South Fulton Police
Cali McClean

According to the Amber Alert notification, they could be traveling in a black Land Rover with the Georgia license plate CHS7803. 

Anyone with additional information about their whereabouts should contact the South Fulton Police at 404-808-3011.

