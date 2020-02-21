SARASOTA, Fla. — On Feb. 16, 2019, the remains of Jabez Spann were found near Interstate 75 in Manatee County.
The 14-year-old was reported missing on Sept. 4, 2017. He was last seen in the area of 22nd Street and Palamadelia Avenue in Sarasota.
Family members said Spann might have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.
No arrests have been made in connection with his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or leave an online tip here.
ALSO: Remains of Jabez Spann laid to rest
ALSO: Remains of Jabez Spann, missing since 2017, found in Manatee County
ALSO: Timeline: Remains of Jabez Spann found in Manatee County after he was missing for more than a year
