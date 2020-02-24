ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From warmer than normal to cooler than normal, the early-spring temperature roller coaster ride has begun.

To start the week, conditions across Tampa Bay will remain warmer than normal with a nice southerly flow keeping temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure in the Central Plains is spreading precipitation from Kansas to the Mid-Atlantic.

The main area of low pressure will track to the northeast, but the associated cold front will sweep through the Gulf States and eventually arrive in Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms will develop out ahead of the cold front as warm and moist conditions surge in from the south. The chance of a few pop-up showers will begin to increase through Tuesday afternoon, but the best chance of rain won't arrive until the cold front gets closer into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will remain partly sunny with southerly winds sending temperatures to near 80 degrees once again Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the warm temperatures, it'll also be a little muggy as the moisture also increases ahead of the approaching cold front.

By Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning the chance of rain will increase to around 80 percent as widespread showers are expected to form immediately ahead of the approaching front. Meanwhile, temperatures on Wednesday will be in the middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The cold front will push south of Tampa Bay overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning when cooler and drier air will begin to rush in from the north. Conditions will be sunny, but cool and breezy Thursday afternoon as temperatures struggle to climb into the low 60s.

Cooler air will continue to funnel in from the north overnight Thursday into Friday morning, dropping temperatures into the low-middle 40s.

Another re-enforcing push of cool air will arrive with a fast-moving and relatively dry system Saturday night. This will keep low temperatures in the 40s with highs in the low-middle 60s through the weekend into the beginning of next week. The Nature Coast should expect temperatures in the mid-upper 30s through the weekend.

The normal high and low temperatures this time of year in Tampa Bay is 72° and 52°. While temperatures later this week will be cooler than normal they are not expected to break any records.

