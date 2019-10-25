HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Don’t bring guns to school. Period.

You would think the law is easy to understand, yet guns keep popping up on campuses across our area.

On Friday, the Highlands County School Board said a student brought one to Avon Park High School.

Why? The district said the student wanted to use the gun as part of a class project.

Deputies quickly took the student into custody -- after the gun was passed around to other students.

It wasn’t loaded.

The district said there was no threat to the school.

On Thursday, an 8-year-old brought a loaded handgun to Hudson Elementary School.

Another 3rd grader saw it in his backpack and alerted the school’s security guard.

No one was hurt.

