TAMPA, Fla. – Florida voters have a jam-packed ballot in front of them this November, and Hillsborough County voters have a couple sales tax referendums on the last page of their ballot which could have sweeping effects across the county.

10News is committed to comprehensive political coverage to help you be the most informed voter you can be on Nov. 6, and that means answering your questions. When it comes to the two referendums in front of Hillsborough County voters, you have a lot of questions.

If both of them pass, Hillsborough County will have an 8.5% sales tax, the highest of any county in Florida.

Let’s start with the half-cent sales tax that would raise money for Hillsborough County schools; the district has put out a detailed list of every single project that money would pay for.

QUESTION: Who’s going to oversee the money potentially raised by the sales tax and how those people will be appointed.

ANSWER: There’s a seven-person oversight committee that will keep track of every dollar raised and spent from the tax. The committee’s chair is Betty Castor, former state Commissioner of Education and former USF President. Castor has picked Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister as her vice chair.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The school district gets to appoint one person to the committee, which leaves four open seats remaining. Anyone can be nominated via an online form until Friday, September 28, after which Castor and Chronister will appoint the last four members. They say they’ll be looking at potential conflicts of interest, geographical and demographical diversity and other factors.

The other referendum on the ballot would be a full one-cent sales tax to go toward transportation needs in Hillsborough County.

QUESTION: Who is funding the campaign?

ANSWER: According to political committee reports given to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, 30 individuals or organizations have donated to All For Transportation, the group behind the referendum.

Frank Morsani, Jeff Vinik, Coastal Construction Services, the Tampa Bay Partnership for Regional Economic Development, and Sykes Enterprises all gave $150,000. House of Coffee, which owns a number of Starbucks franchises, gave $125,000, Ybor Land and BayCare Health each gave $50,000 as did John Sykes, who founded Sykes Enterprises.

In total, as of September 26, All For Transportation has raised $1,081,085.90.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP