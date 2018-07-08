LECANTO, Fla. -- This parrot isn’t talking…at least about who owns it!

Animal control officers found the parrot in Leisure Acres on Bluebird Terrace in Lecanto. The parrot is hand-tamed and officials say appears to be someone’s pet.

They also say the parrot has been flying around loose for a couple of days.

If you know who this bird belongs to or have any information, please call (352) 726-1121.

