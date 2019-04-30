TAMPA, Fla. — As more people desire urban living in the Tampa Bay area, rising housing prices have begun to push many middle and lower-income families toward the suburbs.

It’s a trend architect Jerel McCants and designer Frank Rodriguez are hoping to fight by designing and building affordable homes in areas where residents are being priced out.

In case you didn't know, Hillsborough County has an affordable housing crisis. With 1,700 new people moving into the area every month, and the average income at less than $50,000 a year, there just aren't enough affordable homes to meet demand.

That's where architect Jerel McCants and designer Frank Rodriguez step in. We spoke with them.

Reporter: You all have purchased a lot of property here in Ybor City. Explain to me what your mission is with these vacant lots.

Frank Rodriguez, designer: "Our mission is to build affordable homes in neighborhoods that are changing. And what I mean by that--they are no longer being neglected…Building a home that's modern, somebody in the downtown core, Ybor can move to and be proud of."



Reporter: Affordability is a key component of what you do. What happens when a community doesn't have a good stock of affordable homes?

Jerel McCants, architect: What happens is, it's usually those people that lived there or are trying to move into that city core are pushed out to the perimeter because the housing stock is at a rate where they can't afford it.

Years ago when I was looking for a house, it was pushing me outside to Pasco County to find something that was affordable in my range.

Reporter: We're already seeing that gentrification across the city--specifically in redeveloping areas like Ybor and West Tampa. Part of the problem is affordable housing isn't all that profitable for developers.

Jerel McCants: "What we're trying to do is take those areas that might have some blight, that are targeted for some type of redevelopment, put in our product that would be pleasing to people of different generations and different backgrounds, and still be that moderate income level where they don't have to move out to Brandon or Wesley Chapel.



Frank Rodriguez: "We want to make something that's cool, that has a little bit of a wow factor and that you're not going to overpay for."

McCants and Rodriguez say their homes will be priced below $250,000. Right now, their focus is Ybor City; they plan to break ground on new homes before the year is over.







