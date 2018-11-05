ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Bolts did it to New Jersey Devils fans. And Boston Bruins fans.

Other than beating those respective teams on the ice, the Tampa Bay Lightning also made it difficult for opposing fans to show their colors inside Amalie Arena.

The team has a postseason policy that only permits Bolts gear, or "neutral apparel", inside the arena's Lexis Lounge, which includes seats on the glass, and the Chase Club luxury suites.

The policy was introduced in 2015 - the last time the Bolts reached the Stanley Cup Finals.

"Fans wearing visiting team-branded apparel will be asked to remove such apparel while in these areas," the team said in a statement.

That is, if opposing fans can get tickets.

Ticket sales to Bolts home playoff games are restricted to those with a Florida billing address on their credit cards.

"Orders by residents outside of Florida will be canceled without notice and refunds given," the team said.

And in case you were wondering, when the Bolts head to Washington D.C., only those with a D.C., Maryland or Virginia billing address can purchase tickets for games inside Capital One Arena.

