ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Are you a teacher or school faculty member?

Then you have a free smoothie headed your way.

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Tampa Bay's teachers and faculty members will receive a free 16 ounce Planet Favorite, Planet Light or energy smoothie of their choice at any Tampa area Planet Smoothie.

All you have to do is show your valid teacher or faculty ID.

But this offer only lasts from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

